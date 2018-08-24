App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Italian DJ allegedly assaulted by Air India staffer at Hyderabad Airport

Air India has refused to comment on the issue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An Italian DJ has claimed that she was allegedly assaulted by an Air India ground staffer at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday, a news channel has reported.

Olly Esse was in Hyderabad for a charity gig at the Heart Cup café on Saturday night. The incident reportedly happened when she approached an Air India ground staffer seeking a response for the delay in her Mumbai-bound flight for over nine hours.

Esse narrated the incident through a Facebook post in which she claimed that the Air India staffer misbehaved with her when she enquired about the revised timings of the flight and sought help with getting a new boarding pass issued. On persisting with her queries, Esse wasn’t responded to properly; and when she warned the staffer of an official complaint, the staffer allegedly got violent and slapped her.

related news

In her post, she has claimed, “She slapped me so hard I felt back and my cell phone fell from my hand! I literally started to scream from pain! (sic)” Even when she tried approaching the airport security to report her grievance, she wasn’t paid attention to.

Airport police inspector M Mahesh was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express as saying, “We are verifying the details. When Olly enquired, the staff did not give complete details. That is when she took out her phone to take down details of the Air India staff. We are looking into the footage of the area to verify facts."

Meanwhile, Air India has refused to comment on the issue. An Air India spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the alleged victim has not lodged a formal complaint yet and has only shared her grievance on social media; and until she does, no legal recourse can be taken.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:39 pm

tags #Air India #professional misconduct #Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.