Italian DJ allegedly assaulted by Air India staffer at Hyderabad Airport

An Italian DJ has claimed that she was allegedly assaulted by an Air India ground staffer at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday, a news channel has reported.

Olly Esse was in Hyderabad for a charity gig at the Heart Cup café on Saturday night. The incident reportedly happened when she approached an Air India ground staffer seeking a response for the delay in her Mumbai-bound flight for over nine hours.

Esse narrated the incident through a Facebook post in which she claimed that the Air India staffer misbehaved with her when she enquired about the revised timings of the flight and sought help with getting a new boarding pass issued. On persisting with her queries, Esse wasn’t responded to properly; and when she warned the staffer of an official complaint, the staffer allegedly got violent and slapped her.

In her post, she has claimed, “She slapped me so hard I felt back and my cell phone fell from my hand! I literally started to scream from pain! (sic)” Even when she tried approaching the airport security to report her grievance, she wasn’t paid attention to.

Airport police inspector M Mahesh was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express as saying, “We are verifying the details. When Olly enquired, the staff did not give complete details. That is when she took out her phone to take down details of the Air India staff. We are looking into the footage of the area to verify facts."

Meanwhile, Air India has refused to comment on the issue. An Air India spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the alleged victim has not lodged a formal complaint yet and has only shared her grievance on social media; and until she does, no legal recourse can be taken.