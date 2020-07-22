Booking.com India head says that it will take years, not months, for travel sector to recover: Report

The travel industry continues to face unprecedented disruption due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The impact has been such that it will be years, not months, before travel bounces back to pre-COVID levels, said Ritu Mehrotra, country manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives at Booking.com. "Travel was one of the first industries to be hit and is likely to be the last one to recover," Mehrotra said.

"Booking.com's global revenue for the first (March) quarter was $2.3 billion, down 21 percent year-over-year. Our adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the same period was $290 million, down 60 percent," she said as per a report by Mint.

Mehrotra said that domestic and more localised regional travel will recover before international travel, as it is safer to travel locally. "Globally, our domestic accommodation bookings increased from 45 percent to 70 percent in April," she said, adding that the company is seeing a similar trend in India.

The popularity of drive-to destinations is likely to rise as travellers are less likely to take flights. Staycations are also becoming popular," country manager of the Amsterdam-headquartered firm said.

Asked what the hospitality sector can do to reassure travellers, Mehrotra said key motivator for travellers will be both the flexibility to make changes to bookings and the price or promotion discount available.

"Travellers will be looking for easy and quick communication with accommodation partners who should be able to offer flexible policies. Additionally, recent and verified reviews from guests will also be important as they will bring up-to-date information to ensure travellers’ experiences match their expectations," she added.

In May-June, the top wish-listed domestic destinations on Booking.com were Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and Lonavala, Mehrotra said.