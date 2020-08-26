172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|it-will-be-good-for-everyone-if-tamil-nadu-govt-scraps-e-pass-system-pon-radhakrishnan-5757781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

It will be good for everyone if Tamil Nadu govt scraps e-pass system: Pon Radhakrishnan

As per the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no separate travel e-pass or permission is required for movement of persons and goods across states.

PTI
Representational image
Representational image

BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to scrap the existing e-pass system in the state in accordance with the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Centre.

Dispensing with the e-pass system will eventually be good for the people who have resumed normal life despite the coronavirus threat.

"The Tamil Nadu government is apparently hesitating to do away with the e-pass as the state is reporting about 6,000 (average) new COVID-19 cases daily. But it will be in the interest of the people, if the e- pass system is scrapped," Radhakrishnan, a former union minister told reporters here after attending a meeting of the BJP workers.

Close

As per the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, no separate travel e-pass or permission is required for movement of persons and goods across states.

After the Centre issued a circular to Chief Secretaries of all states, informing them that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel of people and goods, fisheries minister D Jayakumar had said the state government will take a decision after discussions with officials and a medical expert team in the coming days.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pon Radhakrishnan #Tamil Nadu

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.