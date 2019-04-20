It was BJP govt which gave Padma Vibhushan to Sharad Pawar: Supriya Sule

NCP's Baramati MP and candidate Supriya Sule on Saturday slammed BJP chief Amit Shah for questioning Sharad Pawar's contribution, pointing out that it was the BJP government which gave the Padma Vibhushan award to her father.

The Narendra Modi government conferred the award on the NCP supremo in 2017.

At a rally in Baramati Friday, Shah had dared Pawar to to give an account of "what he has done for Maharashtra".

"All he has done successfully is to master the art of staying in power for 50 years," the BJP chief had said.

Hitting back at a poll rally at Daund in Pune district, where she shared the stage with her father, Sule said, "The Padma Vibhushan was conferred on Sharad Pawar by your government, and you are asking what he did for 50 years.

"If he didn't do anything, why did you give him such an important honour?" she asked. Sule is facing BJP's Kanchan Kul in Baramati, the Pawar family's bastion for decades.

In 2014 general elections, Sule had defeated Mahadev Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha by 69,000 votes, down from her 3.36 lakh victory margin in 2009.