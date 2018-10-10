IT raids 16 premises linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot

The Income Tax Department (ITD) Wednesday conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.

They said at least 16 locations in and around the national capital are being raided by a team of about 30 ITD sleuths.

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said.

Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency.