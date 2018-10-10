App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

IT raids 16 premises linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Income Tax Department (ITD) Wednesday conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.

They said at least 16 locations in and around the national capital are being raided by a team of about 30 ITD sleuths.

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said.

Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 10:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.