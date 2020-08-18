172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|it-parliamentary-committee-split-over-summoning-facebook-in-hate-speech-controversy-report-5720821.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 11:19 AM IST

IT parliamentary committee split over summoning Facebook in hate speech controversy: Report

IT committee chairperson Shashi Tharoor had sought a response from Facebook after a Wall Street Journal report titled "Facebook hate speech rules collide with Indian politics".

Moneycontrol News

The information technology (IT) parliamentary committee is divided on summoning Facebook executives to clarify reports of bias towards the BJP in censoring hate speech.

Nishikant Dubey, who is a committee member and BJP Member of Parliament (MP), told Hindustan Times that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor could not seek an explanation from Facebook because the parliament's rules do not permit it.

"As the chair, Tharoor's powers are conferred upon him by the speaker,"  Dubey said as per the report.

“Rule 269 states that it is the secretary general who has the power to summon a witness," Dubey added.

Tharoor, who heads the IT parliamentary committee, had sought a response from Facebook after a Wall Street Journal report titled "Facebook hate speech rules collide with Indian politics".

The report alleged the platform did not action on hate speech by BJP members, on the advice of Ankhi Das, Facebook's Director – Public Policy in India, South & Central Asia.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, a member of the IT committee, also said the matter needs to be looked into.

In a tweet, Moitra had responded to Dubey's stance that the committee cannot initiate action without a discussion among the members.

Former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary said as per the report that the committee can take up a special subject under rule 276 of the procedure.

"A committee may, if it thinks fit, make a special report on any matter that arises or comes to light in the course of its work which it may consider necessary to bring to the notice of the Speaker or the House, notwithstanding that such matter is not directly connected with, or does not fall within or is not incidental to, its terms of reference," Achary  said. 

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 11:19 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Facebook #India

