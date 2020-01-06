IT officials taking part in RSS event invite Twitterati's ire

Top officials of city-based Zoho Corporation and Accenture Solutions drew flak from a section of twitterati on January 6 for their plan to take part in an RSS organised event next month in the city.

The invite, which went viral in the social media, said that the event 'Resurgent Bharath', is planned to be held here on February 2 by the IT wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Chennai.

RSS Chief, All India Public Outreach, Anirudha Deshpande, is expected to deliver the keynote address that day and Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu, the chief guest.

Accenture Solutions Managing Director and Head of Chennai Operations, Rama S Ramachandran, is slated to the guest of honour. Twitter users vented their anger over the participation of Vembu and Ramachandran for the programme.

"Sridhar Vembu, Chairman of India's @zoho flaunts his association with the Nazi-inspired fascist RSS, whose aim is to make minorities second class citizens and is currently going a rampage at Universities and against critics of the regime #BoycottZoho", a twitter user said.

Another said "Just wanted to know from folks at @AccentureIndia @Accenture @zoho @zohosocial as to what is their corporate policy on attending functions organised by religious bodies?".