MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

IT Ministry to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' event from November 29

The event would highlight how digital technologies are transforming all sectors of the economy, impacting the socio-cultural, political and economic landscape, and underline the spirit of self-reliance in the digital sector.

PTI
November 28, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

The IT ministry will celebrate 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' from November 29 to December 5, marking a week-long series of events and activities to showcase India's achievements in the digital space and outline road map for future, an official release said on Sunday. The event would highlight how digital technologies are transforming all sectors of the economy, impacting the socio-cultural, political and economic landscape, and underline the spirit of self-reliance in the digital sector.

The event will be attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and Communications, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It will also be attended by senior officials from the Central Ministries and Departments, States and UTs and industry representatives.

ALSO READ: IT services sector to hire around 4.5 lakh employees in H2 FY22: Report

"MEITY to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' from 29 November to 5 December, 2021," the statement said. The key themes of events scheduled during the week are Digital India, making India Aatmanirbhar in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing, empowering common service centres, making India Aatmanirbhar in Swadeshi Compute Designs, citizen engagement by MyGov and Digital Payments Utsav.

The events during weeklong conference will include plenary sessions, panel discussions, and exhibitions.
PTI
Tags: #Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav #digital sector #IT Ministry
first published: Nov 28, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.