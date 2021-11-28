IT Ministry to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' event from November 29

AFP/Getty Images

The IT ministry will celebrate 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' from November 29 to December 5, marking a week-long series of events and activities to showcase India's achievements in the digital space and outline road map for future, an official release said on Sunday. The event would highlight how digital technologies are transforming all sectors of the economy, impacting the socio-cultural, political and economic landscape, and underline the spirit of self-reliance in the digital sector.

The event will be attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and Communications, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It will also be attended by senior officials from the Central Ministries and Departments, States and UTs and industry representatives.

ALSO READ: IT services sector to hire around 4.5 lakh employees in H2 FY22: Report

"MEITY to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' from 29 November to 5 December, 2021," the statement said. The key themes of events scheduled during the week are Digital India, making India Aatmanirbhar in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing, empowering common service centres, making India Aatmanirbhar in Swadeshi Compute Designs, citizen engagement by MyGov and Digital Payments Utsav.

The events during weeklong conference will include plenary sessions, panel discussions, and exhibitions.