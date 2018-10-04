IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad calls on industry to come together for CSR initiatives

The Minister for Information Technology and Electronics, Ravi Shankar Prasad, met with technology industry representatives on October 4, urging them to increase their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for the country.

“The PM wants IT industry for social action, with coordination and compassion. From me to we, and from self to society,” Prasad told reporters here after the meeting.

The industry delegates at the nearly three hour long meetings included industry heavyweights such as Infosys co-founders Nandan Nilekani, Mohandas Pai, representatives from Wipro, TCS, Infosys and IBM, Google India head Rajan Anandan, India Angel Network’s Saurabh Srivastava, and Debjani Ghosh, president of IT services industry body Nasscom.

Also present were representatives from electronics and hardware associations and companies, such as Samsung, Foxconn and national president of Indian Cellular Association Pankaj Mohindroo.

Prasad said the aim of the discussion was to get the industry involved and help out with manpower and effort by identifying and executing their CSR budgets in conjunction with the government.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address thousands of IT industry professionals on October 24 in New Delhi to get them involved in this initiative.

The minister also spoke of an app that has been developed to help with the coordination and consolidation of CSR efforts by different companies.