App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad calls on industry to come together for CSR initiatives

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address thousands of IT industry professionals on October 24 in New Delhi to get them involved in this initiative.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Minister for Information Technology and Electronics, Ravi Shankar Prasad, met with technology industry representatives on October 4, urging them to increase their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for the country.

“The PM wants IT industry for social action, with coordination and compassion.  From me to we, and from self to society,” Prasad told reporters here after the meeting.

The industry delegates at the nearly three hour long meetings included industry heavyweights such as Infosys co-founders Nandan Nilekani, Mohandas Pai, representatives from Wipro, TCS, Infosys and IBM, Google India head Rajan Anandan, India Angel Network’s Saurabh Srivastava, and Debjani Ghosh, president of IT services industry body Nasscom.

Also present were representatives from electronics and hardware associations and companies, such as Samsung, Foxconn and national president of Indian Cellular Association Pankaj Mohindroo.

Prasad said the aim of the discussion was to get the industry involved and help out with manpower and effort by identifying and executing their CSR budgets in conjunction with the government.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address thousands of IT industry professionals on October 24 in New Delhi to get them involved in this initiative.

The minister also spoke of an app that has been developed to help with the coordination and consolidation of CSR efforts by different companies.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #IT #Ravi Shankar Prasad

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.