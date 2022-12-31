 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map shown in tweeted video; asks platform to fix error

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

Representative image

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.

The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

"Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you pls fix the India map error asap"," Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI
TAGS: #Incorrect India map #IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar #WhatsApp
first published: Dec 31, 2022 07:30 pm