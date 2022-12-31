English
    IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map shown in tweeted video; asks platform to fix error

    PTI
    December 31, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
    Representative image

    IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.

    The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

    "Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you pls fix the India map error asap"," Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

    The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.
    PTI
    first published: Dec 31, 2022 07:30 pm