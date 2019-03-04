App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

IT Min submits responses to House panel's queries on issue of misuse of social media platforms

The questions posed ranged from mechanisms with the government to monitor compliance of guidelines by social media platforms to actions taken on instances of misuse.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The IT ministry has submitted responses to queries posed by a Parliamentary panel on various issues, including liability of social media platforms in instances of fake news circulation and efficacy of the IT Act in curbing the misuse of such platforms, said a source.

Among the 40 questions that the information technology (IT) ministry has responded to included amendments proposed in the IT Act and its rules to deal specifically with issues related to social media platforms and intermediaries, and purported delay in bringing about the said changes.

A government official privy to the development said the list of questions dealing primarily with the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights on social or online news media platforms was sent last month by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, which had recently summoned senior representatives of Twitter, and now Facebook and WhatsApp.

The questions posed ranged from mechanisms with the government to monitor compliance of guidelines by social media platforms to actions taken on instances of misuse.

related news

One of the questions pertained to how an IT intermediary is different from a 'media house' exerting editorial control, and another one on the regulatory scenario in other countries such as the US, China, the UK and the European Union.

It also asked whether the ministry has any mechanism in place to curb misuse of social media platforms, particularly in the view of the upcoming general elections, and the safeguards that are being taken to keep the election process safe.

Other issues pertain to "major challenges" faced by the ministry in the social media domain.

The Committee also sought the ministry's response to whether they have felt any need to have a regulator for social media platforms, in view of the potential of such platforms to influence public perception. It also sought information on actions taken by the ministry to curb the spread of fake news, and to tackle the menace of abusive tweets and trolling.

It also enquired about the privacy norms for social media platforms operating in India, and grievance redressal mechanism available to social media platform users in the country.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #IT Ministry #social media

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.