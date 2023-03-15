 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
It is the best time to be a woman in India: Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj

Mar 15, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

"In India, there has been enormous, enormous growth in the past eight-nine years particularly and today, I think it is perhaps the best time to be a woman in India. I mean that very sincerely, " India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Kamboj said.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Kamboj (File image: ANI)

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, in partnership with UN Women India, organised a high-level panel discussion this week on Leveraging Public-Private Commitment for Women's Greater Access to Technology and Education at the United Nations Headquarters on the margins of the ongoing 67th session of the Commission on Status of Women.

In her remarks, Kamboj stressed that in India "we recognise the transformational capacity of technology to provide impetus to women's empowerment and sustainable development. This is a fantastic time to be a woman and the government is fully empowering you at all levels. The Prime Minister has emphasised upon a model of women-led growth and development and it is very much a reality," Kamboj said.