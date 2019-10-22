It is 'shameful' that UP tops in cases of crime against women: Priyanka Gandhi

It is "shameful" that Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states in cases of crime against women, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday and lamented the poor law and order in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is in her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli to attend a three-day party meet, told reporters that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should do something to address the matter.

"The state is at the top in crime against women. It is shameful and the chief minister must do something about it," she said.

In a tweet later, the Congress leader said, "The highest number of crimes against women in the country is taking place in UP. More than 56,000 a year and this does not include incidents that are not reported (to police). Is this data not serious enough for the chief minister to take cognizance."

Priyanka Gandhi's comments came in the backdrop of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2017 released on Monday that stated that the maximum number of crimes against women were registered in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, over 3.5 lakh cases were registered against women, of which the maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011), which is also the country's most populated state.

During the workshop, Priyanka Gandhi, along with the newly appointed office-bearers of the state unit of the party, will formulate ideas to reach out to grassroots level and connect with the common man, sources said.

The young and old leaders of the Congress would deliberate on the future strategy to be adopted in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

The workshop will be a closed-door affair and leaders will come out with ideas on how to take on the BJP government in UP and expose it on various fronts of "misgovernance" and law and order issues, the sources said.

This is the first major event organised by the new Uttar Pradesh Congress team, which was announced a few days ago.