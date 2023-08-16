It is official: Nehru Memorial is prime minsters’ museum

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from August 14.

"Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 – in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI,” PMML vice-chairman A Surya Prakash wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

The final call on the renaming was taken in mid-June at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society. The decision has surprised many since NMML has always been associated with independent India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It was his official residence for 16 years until his death in 1964.

The building was later dedicated to the by then President S Radhakrishnan who inaugurated the Memorial Museum. The iconic Teen Murti Bhavan was built in 1929-30 as the residence of the Commander-in-Chief of the British Army in India.

The autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture was aimed at promoting advanced research on modern and contemporary India. At present, it has four major constituents, namely, a Memorial Museum, a library on modern India, a Centre for Contemporary Studies and the Nehru Planetarium. Apart from showcasing the life and contributions of Nehru, NMML reportedly has over 500,000 books and journals, 150,000 photographs, 1,000 collections of private papers, 800,000 hours of recorded interviews on the freedom movement. It even has letters of Mahatma Gandhi, Raja Gopalachari and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee among others.

In 2016, the Centre proposed establishing a new museum dedicated to all the prime ministers of India on the Teen Murti premises. The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated in 2022. “The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, and a narrative record of how each one has contributed to the development of our nation over the last 75 years,” stated its website.delhi