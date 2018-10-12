App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

It is for prime minister to take a call on M J Akbar: Subramanian Swamy

Supporting the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged countless women to share their stories of sexual harassment from men, he said he saw it as a good development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Describing the #MeToo movement as a "good development", Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy said it was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a call on the fate of Union minister M J Akbar, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

"Since the prime minister has appointed him, it is the prime minister's call. I won't make a public statement on this. It is his (Modi's) call," Swamy said.

The Rajya Sabha member, however, added that allegations being levelled against Akbar date back to a time when he was an editor and before he became a minister.

"Whether to make him pay for it with his ministership, only the prime minister can decide. He is in charge of all the ministers, and he has to fix accountability," Swamy said.

Supporting the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged countless women to share their stories of sexual harassment from men, he said he saw it as a good development.

There can be a few cases of somebody being deliberately framed, but that happens with everything, he said, adding that people are falsely accused of murder as well.

"We should encourage women to speak up," he said.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #MeToo

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.