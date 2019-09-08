App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

'It is a learning curve': Prakash Javadekar defends hefty penalties for traffic violations

Addressing a press conference here to mark 100 days of the Modi government, the Information & Broadcasting Minister released a booklet on the works done during the period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
prakash javdekar
prakash javdekar

The amended Motor Vehicles law will bring discipline on roads and the police will need to challan fewer people in the next four months, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on September 8, as he defended stiff penalties for violations of traffic rules.

Addressing a press conference here to mark 100 days of the Modi government, the Information & Broadcasting Minister released a booklet on the works done during the period.

Asked about the recent changes in the MV Act, he said the amendments will help discipline drivers and bring accountability.

Close

"It is a learning curve ... in four months, fewer people will be challaned," he said, adding that drivers will become aware about their duties and discipline will emerge on roads.

related news

"Don't we have to protect the country from accidents and deaths? Nearly 1.5 lakh people die and 4 lakh are injured every year due to road accidents ... and what are we asking for -- helmets, wearing seat belts, valid licence," he said.

He said he feels like laughing when stories appear that a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on a person who had a scooter worth Rs 15,000. "The time has gone when you don't follow the law and not keep even a single paper (registration, licence, pollution check certificate," he said.

Under the amended law, penalty for driving without licence has been increased 10 times to Rs 5,000, while penalty for drunk driving has been increased by five times to Rs 10,000. Several other fines have been hiked to bring in discipline on roads.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 8, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.