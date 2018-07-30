'It happens all over the world': Vasundhara Raje's answer to lynchings in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said lynching was not unique to her state and that she would have to be “rather much than god” to know about every incident happening in every remote corner of the state.

The comment comes in the wake of lynching of Rakbar Khan, a dairy farmer from Haryana's Mewat district, who was lynched by a group of seven persons in Alwar almost two weeks ago.

“It happens all over the world, that’s not something happening in Rajasthan alone and if somebody is trying to say that why wasn’t she listening and why wasn’t she doing anything… it is very difficult because if at 12’o clock in the night in some remote part of Rajasthan something like this happens, I would have to be rather much than god to know exactly what is really happening,” Raje told this reporter.

