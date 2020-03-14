App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

IT dept wants Goa PSUs to make use of Vivad se Vishwas scheme

Talking to reporters in Panaji on the sidelines of an event, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Goa), B V Gopinath, on Friday said that five state PSUs are locked in corporate tax dispute with the department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa office of the Income Tax Department has urged the state chief secretary to suggest the public sector undertakings (PSUs) to sort out their tax- related disputes under the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme.

Talking to reporters in Panaji on the sidelines of an event, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Goa), B V Gopinath, on Friday said that five state PSUs are locked in corporate tax dispute with the department.

The Parliament on Friday approved a bill that will provide an opportunity to taxpayers to settle disputes by paying due taxes with a complete waiver of interest and penalty till March 31.

Close

The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill was passed by voice vote and returned by the Rajya Sabha as it was a money bill. It was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 4.

related news

"We have already approached the Goa chief secretary and urged him to suggest the PSUs to avail the Vivad se Vishwas scheme," he said.

Total Rs 2 crore tax dues are still pending with five PSUs run by the state government, he said.

"The department is trying to reach out to the parties involved in the disputes through chartered accountants and lawyers," Gopinath said, adding that since this is a voluntary scheme, no one can be forced to opt for it.

He said the coronavirus outbreak was likely to affect the tax collection in the coastal state.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 10:21 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.