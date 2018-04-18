IT dept conducts searches on McDonald's franchise

The Income Tax today carried out searches at premises of Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt ltd (HRPL), the master franchisee of fast food chain McDonald's, in Delhi and Mumbai, officials said here.

The Income Tax officials alleged that searches were carried out against the HRPL following allegations of tax evasion.

HRPL is a step down subsidiary of Westlife Development Ltd, a company listed on stock exchanges, including BSE.

It is headed by Banwari Lal Jatia as Chairman and Amit Jatia as the Vice-Chairman of the company.

Efforts to seek comments from the company officials did not fructify as they did not reply to emails sent to them.