you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Issuing challans must not be target, spread awareness about road safety: Yogi Adityanath to cops

He said police must not terrorise people at intersections on the pretext of checking vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Police must not make it their target to fine motorists but should instead spread awareness about road safety, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on October 16.

Inaugurating the road safety awareness week at his residence, Adityanath said a little awareness and strictness can help in checking road accidents.

He said police must not terrorise people at intersections on the pretext of checking vehicles.

The chief minister also said vehicles of those who are found driving under the influence of alcohol should be seized, and their licence be cancelled.

"We must wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler and use seat belts for four-wheelers. Never drive under influence of any intoxication. We must follow the road safety and traffic rules. Such programmes cannot become successful without the contribution of the common people. If we move ahead with a good slogan on road safety, the results could be better," he said.

Adityanath said traffic education must be included in the curriculum and it is the responsibility of the education department.

"It is the responsibility of the health department to ensure that the injured get proper treatment and they also get ambulances," he said and stressed on the establishment of new trauma centres.

Around 25 traffic police bikers, 10 vintage cars, 100 bikers, 100 NCC cadets and 700 students from different schools participated in the programme.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #India

