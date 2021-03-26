English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Issues are not around social media use, but over abuse and misuse: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the rules on digital media and OTT platforms were framed after one and half years of public consultation.

PTI
March 26, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
File image: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

File image: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the government has no issue around the use of social media but over abuse and misuse of the platforms.

The minister said that the government is the voice of those who are victimised on social media and wants platforms to set up grievance redressal mechanisms in the country.

"You must have grievance redressal mechanisms so that if any one has a complaint then that complaint can be registered there. The issue is not the use of social media. The issue is abuse and misuse of social media," Prasad said at India Economic Conclave.

The minister said the government is not against criticism.

"The prime minister has been the biggest victim of the falsehood campaign for more than 20 years based on utter lies...We welcome dissent. We welcome criticism and that criticism can extend to the Prime Minister, to all the ministers and to all the government," Prasad said.

Close

Related stories

The minister was responding to questions around social media rules and recent government orders.

The government in February announced sweeping regulations for social media firms like Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players such as Netflix, requiring them to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country.

The guidelines also make it mandatory for platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to identify the originator of a message that authorities consider to be anti-national and against security and sovereignty of the country.

The rules about digital media and OTT focus more on in-house and self-regulation mechanisms whereby a robust grievance redressal mechanism has been provided while upholding journalistic and creative freedom.

This is the first time such rules have been framed for digital and online media operating within the country's jurisdiction.

The minister said that the rules were framed after one and half years of public consultation.

He said that government wants to know about rogue elements on social media platforms.

"Let me ask you a question. Is it not a fact that on the same issue on the same day in the same area around the same time lakhs of messages are circulated, become viral. We are asking who did this mischief. Who started the mischief?

"That's all.We are not going to see the content. The content is already in the public domain. We want to see who in India started this mischief. If someone has sent from abroad, then who started it in India," Prasad said.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Ravi Shankar Prasad
first published: Mar 26, 2021 09:48 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.