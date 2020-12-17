ISRO's PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully with communication satellite CMS-01 on board

Image: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on December 17, successfully launched communication satellite CMS-01 on board launch vehicle PSLV-C50 from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota.

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. According to a report by Firstpost, the launch date was originally fixed for December 7, but was pushed back twice before settling on December 17.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and the launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.