    ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 launch on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

    The launch is scheduled at 11.46 am on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.

    PTI
    November 20, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

    Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: "EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA).

     
