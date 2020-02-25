App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite on March 5

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 pm on March 5, subject to weather conditions, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said it is scheduled to launch its geo imaging satellite 'GISAT-1' onboard the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle 'GSLV-F10' on March 5.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 pm on March 5, subject to weather conditions, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Weighing about 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the- art agile earth observation satellite which would be placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit by GSLV-F10, ISRO said.

It said that subsequently, the satellite would reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

According to the space agency, operating from geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 would facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent under cloud-free condition at frequent intervals.

A 4-metre diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight, ISRO said adding that this is the 14th flight of the GSLV.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #ISRO

