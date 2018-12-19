App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISRO to launch communication satellite GSAT-7A today

Built by ISRO, the GSAT-7A has a mission life of eight years and will provide communication capability to users in Ku-band over the Indian region

India's geostationary communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 will launch from Sriharikota on December 19.

GSLV-F11 carrying 2,250kg GSAT-7A is scheduled to lift-off at 4.10 pm on December 19 from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota.

The 26-hour countdown began on December 18.

The mission life of the GSAT-7A, built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is eight years. It will provide communication capability to users in Ku-band over the Indian region, the space agency said.

"The 26-hour countdown has commenced at 2.10 pm (IST) for the launch of communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard GSLV-F11 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Lift-off scheduled at 4.10 pm tomorrow," ISRO said.

The GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and it will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the onboard propulsion systems.

GSLV-F11 is ISRO's fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage of the launch vehicle, while the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the space agency said on its website.

The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 10:05 am

