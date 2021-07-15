ISRO successfully tests Vikas engine for Gaganyaan mission, Elon Musk reacts

The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC). (File image: Reuters)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14 successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan programme, the country's first manned mission to space.



#ISRO on July 14, 2021 has successfully conducted the hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of engine qualification requirements for the #Gaganyaan Programme

Read More: https://t.co/cqYatVNwsf pic.twitter.com/4MFvHIBgVW July 14, 2021

The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu, ISRO said in a statement.

It also said that the performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching the predictions during the entire duration of the test.

"The test was done for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan programme," the space agency said in a statement.

Replying to ISRO's tweet, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated the space agency for successfully conducting the hot test of the Vikas Engine. "Congratulations," he wrote along with an emoji of the Indian flag.

The objective of the Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to low earth orbit onboard an Indian launch vehicle and bring them back to earth.

Union Minister of State (Independent charge) of Space, Jitendra Singh had said in February that the first unmanned mission is planned in December 2021 and the second unmanned one in 2022-23 followed by the human spaceflight demonstration.

Four Indian astronaut candidates have already undergone generic space flight training in Russia as part of the Gaganyaan programme.

ISRO's heavy-lift launcher GSLV Mk III has been identified for the mission.

Formal announcement of the Gaganyaan programme was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address on August 15, 2018. The initial target was to launch human spaceflight before the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, 2022.