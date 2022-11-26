 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISRO successfully places Oceansat, 8 co-passenger satellites in orbit

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

PSLV-C54 successfully injected the earth observation satellite (Oceansat) and eight other customer satellites into sun-synchronous orbits, ISRO said.

(File image: Reuters)

ISRO's ever reliable PSLV rocket once again proved its mettle on Saturday when the polar satellite launch vehicle placed an earth observation satellite and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits, in one of the longest missions.

"PSLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission is accomplished. The remaining satellites have all been injected into their intended orbits," it said in a tweet.

This was PSLV's 56th flight. The mission is said to be the fifth and last for the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency in 2022.

As the 25.30 hour countdown which began on Friday concluded the rocket lifted off at a pre-fixed time at 11.56 am today.

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV soared majestically into a bright forenoon sky, emanating bright orange fumes from its tail from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, about 115 kms from Chennai.