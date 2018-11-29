ISRO successfully launches HysIS observation satellite, 30 others with PSLV-C43

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the HysIS observation satellite and 30 co-passenger satellites on November 29 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

The HysIS will be India's own earth observation satellite that will monitor atmospheric activity and climate change and assist studies of the Earth’s magnetic field.

These observations will have useful applications across agriculture, forestry, water management, and coastal patterns.

"HysIS is the country’s first-ever innovative satellite that shall provide hyperspectral imaging for advanced earth observation which will be an added advantage in watching over from space varied sectors like defence, agriculture and mineral exploration," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said yesterday.

The PSLV-C43 launch is the 45th mission of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) programme. If it is successfully carried out, it will be the 13th successful launch of this PSLV model.

This will also be the sixth mission in 2018 to use a PSLV, which is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages. PSLV-C43 is a core-alone version of the PSLV.

The HysIS is the primary satellite of the PSLV-C43 launch mission. Its co-passengers include 1 micro and 29 nano satellites from 8 different countries.

The PSLV-C43, which has a mass of about 380 kg, will place all the satellites, excluding HysIS, in a 504 km orbit. These satellites have been commercially contracted for launch through Antrix Corporation Limited, which is ISRO's commercial arm.

The HysIS satellite would be placed in 636 km-polar sun-synchronous orbit with an inclination of 97.957 degree, and will continue making observations till 2023, when the mission ends, ISRO said.

After this launch, the next big event for ISRO will be its much-awaited mission to the moon – Chandrayaan-2 – in early 2019.