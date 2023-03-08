 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISRO successfully carries out 'extremely challenging' controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite

Mar 08, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

"The satellite re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and would have disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean", the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation said it successfully carried out an "extremely challenging" controlled re-entry experiment of the decommissioned orbiting Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT-1) satellite.

The final impact region estimated is in the deep Pacific Ocean within the expected latitude and longitude boundaries, an ISRO statement said.

The low Earth satellite was launched on October 12, 2011, as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency, CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.