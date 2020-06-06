App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISRO signs MoU with ARIES for cooperation in Space Situational

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary of ISRO and Dipankar Banerjee, Director of ARIES, Nainital through video conference mode at ISRO and ARIES Headquarters' on June 4, the space agency said in a release.

PTI

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has entered into an agreement with Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) for cooperation in the field of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and Astrophysics.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary of ISRO and Dipankar Banerjee, Director of ARIES, Nainital through video conference mode at ISRO and ARIES Headquarters' on June 4, the space agency said in a release.

Space objects orbital tracking, analysis and space weather studies are important aspects in Space Situational Awareness and Management to safeguard Indian space assets from critical conjunction threats from space debris, ISRO said.

Close

Future endeavors in space exploration depend on R&D in Astrophysics, solar sciences and space environment, it said, adding that self-reliance in these areas is key to the progress of Indian space arena.

related news

This MoU will pave the way for future collaborations between ISRO and ARIES in establishing optical telescope observational facilities for space object tracking, R&D studies in space weather, astrophysics and Near Earth Object (NEO), it further noted.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 11:29 am

tags #Aries #India #ISRO

