    ISRO schedules SSLV-D2 launch on Friday

    The three satellites are ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
    The first test flight of SSLV had ended in partial failure on August 9 last, as the rocket failed to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits. (Image: ANI)

    The Indian Space Research Organisation will undertake the second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday from Sriharikota, the space agency announced on Wednesday.

    The SSLV-D2 will soar into the skies at 9:18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and attempt to put three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit during its 15 minute flight, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

    The three satellites are ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2.

    The first test flight of SSLV had ended in partial failure on August 9 last, as the rocket failed to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits.