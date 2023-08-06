English
    ISRO releases Moon's video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

    The space agency put out the video with a caption "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion".

    PTI
    August 06, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST
    The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023. (Image source: Screengrab from @chandrayaan_3/Twitter)

    A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'. The space agency put out the video with a caption "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion".

    The video showed the Moon in bluish green colour with many craters. The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.

    first published: Aug 6, 2023 10:30 pm

