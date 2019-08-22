App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISRO releases first Moon image captured by Chandrayaan-2

Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture," ISRO tweeted along with the picture.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The first picture of Moon captured by India's Chandrayaan-2 satellite, currently in the lunar orbit, was released by space agency ISRO on August 22.

The picture of Moon was taken by Chandrayaan-2's LI4 Camera from an altitude of about 2,650 km from the lunar surface on August 21, the city-headquarters Indian Space Research Organisation said.

"Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2,650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019.

Close

Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture," ISRO tweeted along with the picture.

related news

The Mare Orientale, shaped like a target ring bull's-eye, is one of the most striking large scale lunar features, located on the Moon's extreme western edge, and is difficult to see from an earthbound perspective, according to US space agency NASA.

It is said to be over 3 billion years old, about 950 km across and was formed by the impact of an asteroid sized object.

Apollo is a large 538 km diameter double-ringed impact crater in the southern hemisphere of the far side, according to NASA.

The ISRO had on August 4 released a first set of images of the earth captured by Chandrayaan-2 satellite. It had on Wednesday performed second lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 and said all spacecraft parameters are normal.

There will be three more orbit manoeuvres before the lander's separation from the Orbiter on September 2 and eventual soft landing in the south polar region of the Moon, planned on September 7.

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1, had successfully launched the 3,840-kg Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into the earth's orbit on July 22.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 10:24 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #Current Affairs #India #ISRO

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.