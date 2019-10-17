ISRO releases 1st illuminated image of moon's surface taken by Chandrayaan 2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on October 17, released the first illuminated image of the moon's surface.



See the first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by #Chandrayaan2’s IIRS payload. IIRS is designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels.

For details visit:https://t.co/C3STg4H79S pic.twitter.com/95N2MpebY4 — ISRO (@isro) October 17, 2019

The image was captured by the Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) payload on-board the latest lunar exploration mission, ISRO said in a statement on its website. It added that Chandrayaan-2 has begun spectroscopic studies of the lunar surface.

Part of the lunar farside in the northern hemisphere can be seen in the image tweeted out by ISRO. Prominent craters like the Sommerfield, Stebbins and Kirkwood can also be spotted in the image.

IIRS is designed to measure the reflected sunlight and emitted part of the moon's light from the lunar surface whose wavelenghts fall in bands ranging between 800 nanometer to 5000 nanometer.