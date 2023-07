Jul 30, 2023 / 08:12 am

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded the weather warning for Mumbai placing it under a "red alert" indicating extremely heavy rain at isolated places. Mumbai received around 97% of the season's average rainfall at 2,318 mm after heavy spells in the last two days.

However, IMD on Saturday predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next four days, with heavy rainfall expected on Sunday and Wednesday in Mumbai.