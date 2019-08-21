ISRO performs 2nd lunar-bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2

ISRO on August 21 said it has performed the second lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft that is currently in the lunar orbit for its rendezvous with the Moon.

All spacecraft parameters are normal, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said after the maneuver.

"Second Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 21, 2019) beginning at 1250 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 1228 seconds. The orbit achieved is 118 km x 4412 km," ISRO said.