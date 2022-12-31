 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISRO lines up science missions for 2023; satellite launch market set for rocket-themed game of thrones

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

In 2022, the industry witnessed some major milestones with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) authorising the space conglomerate formed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited a Rs 860-crore contract for the commercial development of next five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs).

ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will turn its focus on science experiments in 2023 with dedicated missions to the Sun – Aditya – and the moon – Chandrayaan-3 – even as the nascent start-up sector is set to soar in the space applications segment.

The upcoming year will also witness a series of experiments on India's maiden human space flight – Gaganyaan project – with the first uncrewed mission expected in the last quarter of 2023 aimed at validating the performance of the human-rated launch vehicle, orbital module propulsion system and recovery operations.

ISRO further plans to conduct the first runway landing experiment (RLV-LEX) of the reusable launch vehicle early next year from Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka's Chitradurga, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh told Parliament this month.

Indian start-ups that marked their arrival with the sub-orbital flight by Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S rocket, the first by a private sector company and the launch of Pixxel's hyperspectral satellites Shakuntala, on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket in April and Anand onboard ISRO's PSLV in November.

Skyroot Aerospace, which launched India's first privately developed rocket in November, plans to put a client satellite in orbit sometime next year, while Agnikul Cosmos, a start-up incubated on the IIT-Madras campus, has also lined up the test flight of its highly customisable Agnibaan rocket.

"We are developing six commercial hyperspectral imagery satellites which will be ready for launch next year," Awais Ahmed, Pixxel co-founder and CEO, had told PTI.