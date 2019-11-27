ISRO launches imaging satellite Cartosat-3, 13 US nanosatellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 27 launched Cartosat-3 satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The satellite was launched on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C47 at 9.28 am. The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on November 25.

ISRO Chief K Sivan said that the satellites were "injected precisely in the orbit".

Besides Cartosat-3, the launch vehicle was also carrying 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States as part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), Department of Space.

Among the 13 nanosatellites are FLOCK-4P, 12 in numbers, with mission objective of earth observation, and one satellite named MESHBED, whose mission objective is communication test bed.

What is Cartosat-3?

An imaging and mapping satellite, Cartosat-3 is the 14th earth observation satellite to be launched into the Sun-synchronous orbit.



#ISRO Chief Dr. K Sivan: I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March- 6 large vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions. pic.twitter.com/18bZ9UFhQm

— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Cartosat-3 is "a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability". It is placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degree. Before this, eight Cartosats had been launched by ISRO.

What is PSLV-C47?

PSLV is the third generation launch vehicle of India. After its first successful launch in October 1994, PSLV emerged as the country's workhorse launch vehicle. By June 2017, it had achieved 39 consecutively successful missions. During 1994-2017 period, the vehicle launched 48 Indian satellites and 209 satellites for customers from abroad.

India has two operational launchers -- Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).