ISRO geo-imaging satellite launch in Q3 of 2021, first SSLV flight by year end

Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said ISRO’s EOS-03 satellite will enable real-time monitoring of natural disasters and will image the country around four to five times a day, sharing crucial weather and environment-related updates.

July 29, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Representative Image

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch a geo-imaging Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) in the third quarter of the year 2021, Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on July 29.

Jitendra Singh said: “ISRO has realised geo-imaging satellite EOS-03 for Earth Observation from Geostationary Orbit and (it) is scheduled for launch in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021.”

The Union Minister said ISRO’s EOS-03 satellite will enable real-time monitoring of natural disasters and will image the country around four to five times a day, sharing crucial weather and environment-related updates.

He added: “In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 will also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation conditions, and forest cover changes.”

Singh further informed Rajya Sabha that the first Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) flight is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021. It will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The MoS for Science and Technology said: “The SSLV is ideal for the on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites. The major technologies developed as part of the realisation of the SSLV are flexible nozzle control with electro-mechanical actuators for all stages, miniaturised avionics, and a velocity trimming module in the upper stage for precise satellite injection.”

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
first published: Jul 29, 2021 04:27 pm

