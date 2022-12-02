 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISRO espionage case: Nambi Narayanan expresses happiness over SC decision quashing bail of cops

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Narayanan expressed hope that the High Court will come out with a proper judgement.

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Friday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court order quashing a Kerala High Court decision granting anticipatory bail to four people, including a former Director General of Police (DGP), in a case related to the 1994 ISRO espionage.

Quashing an earlier order of the Kerala HC granting anticipatory bail to four people including former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar, two former police officers of Kerala S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt, and a retired intelligence official P S Jayaprakash in a case of alleged frame-up of Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage, the Apex Court on Friday remanded the matter back to the High Court and directed it to decide the issue within four weeks.

The judgement came on the CBI's appeal against the High Court order granting bail to Sreekumar, Vijayan and Durga Dutt, and a retired intelligence official P S Jayaprakash.

Sreekumar was then the Deputy Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Narayanan expressed hope that the High Court will come out with a proper judgement.

"I am happy to hear about the Supreme Court order. Now that the matter has been reverted to the High Court, I hope that it will come out with a proper judgement," Narayanan told PTI.