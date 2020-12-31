MARKET NEWS

ISRO chairman K Sivan gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.

PTI
December 31, 2020 / 07:54 AM IST
Sivan K has been given an one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

first published: Dec 31, 2020 07:54 am

