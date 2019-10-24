Israna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Israna Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Israna is an Assembly constituency in Panipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 76.97% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 73.62% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Krishan Lal Panwar won this seat by a margin of 1828 votes, which was 1.48% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 123641 votes.