Israna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Israna Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Israna is an Assembly constituency in Panipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 76.97% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 73.62% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Krishan Lal Panwar won this seat by a margin of 1828 votes, which was 1.48% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 123641 votes.Krishan Lal Panwar won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2180 votes. INLD polled 94893 votes, 46.27% of the total votes polled.
