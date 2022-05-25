Israel's Watergen, SMV Jaipuria Group partner to manufacture air-to-water products in India

Aiming to address water scarcity in various parts of India, Israel-based Watergen, which developed technology that generates drinking water from the air, announced its strategic joint venture with SMV Jaipuria Group to bring its global patented technology to India.

The company said it will do a 100 percent transfer of technology from Israel to India for manufacturing the products in India and exporting it abroad.

"India will be the main marketing hub for global activities for Watergen. We will export from India to the global market. India is amongst our top three strategic markets and together with our partner, we are determined to provide safe mineralised drinking water available for every individual, across geographies and demographics," Maayan Mulla, CEO of Watergen India, told Moneycontrol.

According to Mulla, both companies would introduce their Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) product categories in India, which creates high quality, mineralised, safe drinking water out of ambient air.

Watergen has become the global leader in atmospheric drinking water devices, machines that create drinking water from the air.

The globally patented 'GENius' system for water extraction by Watergen is the first heat exchanger ever to be composed by food-grade polymers in order to produce the best drinking water from the air.

When asked about the price of products in Indian market, Mulla said Watergen will have special prices for the Indian market.

"For us, every place and every segment in India is a market. It's a cheaper price as compared to that of the global market. We want to make it affordable to many people in India," he added.

Commenting on the joint venture, Chaitnya Jaipuria, Director of SMV Jaipuria Group, said his company has entered into a 50:50 joint venture and it is going to set up a manufacturing facility to boost Make in India initiatives.

"India is a strategic market for Watergen, we hope to service a large part of the world from our manufacturing in India... We are in talks with potential places for our manufacturing facility and we hope to finalise it shortly," he said.

Noting that the product is likely to hit the market next year, Jaipuria said his company would first target metro cities.