 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Israel's national carrier EL AL resumes non-stop flight services from Delhi, Mumbai

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

The airline will operate four non-stop weekly flights from Mumbai to Israel on the Boeing 737 with economy and business class, and two non-stop weekly flights to Delhi on either the Boeing 787 or Boeing 777.

The sale of the tickets for these flights will commence from next month, the Israel Tourism Ministry said in a statement.(Representative image)

Israel's national carrier EL AL on Thursday announced the resumption of its non-stop flight services from Delhi and Mumbai, after a hiatus of three years, starting late October.

The airline will operate four non-stop weekly flights from Mumbai to Israel on the Boeing 737 with economy and business class, and two non-stop weekly flights to Delhi on either the Boeing 787 or Boeing 777.

The sale of the tickets for these flights will commence from next month, the Israel Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

The overfly agreement with Saudi Arabia and Oman for Israeli airlines was recently finalised, allowing for a shorter flight duration of 5.5 hours for Mumbai and 6.5 hours for Delhi, the statement said.