Islampur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Islampur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Islampur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Islampur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Islampur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 72.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 75.6% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jayant Rajaram Patil won this seat by a margin of 75186 votes, which was 41.39% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 181639 votes.

Jayant Rajaram Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 54508 votes. NCP polled 171312 votes, 64.6% of the total votes polled.