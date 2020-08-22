ISIS operative with IEDs arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on August 22 arrested an alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from New Delhi's Ridge Road area.

The accused was arrested late on August 21 following a brief exchange of fire. "The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)