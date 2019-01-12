App
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISIS module: NIA gets six-day remand of man arrested from Uttar Pradesh

The NIA has so far arrested 12 people in connection with the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A Delhi court on January 12 sent to six-day NIA remand a man arrested by the agency from UP in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh sent 24-year-old Muhammed Absar to six-day remand.

Advocate Mohammed Noorullah, appearing for Absar, had opposed the National Investigation Agency's request for remand.

Absar, a resident of Jasora village in Meerut district of western Uttar Pradesh, had presented himself before the agency after being a served a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC but was later produced by the agency as arrested, according to Noorullah.

An NIA spokesperson said Absar was arrested by the agency from Hapur on January 11 night. He said Absar used to teach at Jamia Husania Abul Hassan in Piplera area of Ghaziabad.

First Published on Jan 12, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

