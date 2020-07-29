App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 09:16 AM IST

ISI plotting terror attack in Ayodhya, Jammu and Kashmir on August 5: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to carry out a terrorist attack at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the ceremony in Ayodhya.

The terror attack can coincide with the first anniversary of the Centre's scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, which is also on August 5, reported NDTV citing intelligence agencies.

Also, there is a possibility of terror attacks at the Independence Day programme in Delhi, said the report.

It further said that the intelligence agencies have said that the ISI has pushed terrorists from Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) into India for these attacks.

These terrorists have been given training in Afghanistan and now they have been sent to India in groups of three to five persons, sources were quoted as saying. Each group has been directed to make separate attack, so it can late be described as an internal matter of India, they said.

In response to the report from intelligence agencies, instructions have been issued to deploy special security teams in Ayodhya, Jammu and Kashmir and the national capital, said the report citing sources.

On July 5, 2005, terrorists tried to attack the makeshift temple at the then disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the preparation to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya to participate in the Bhoomi Pujan before the foundation stone laying ceremony for building the Ram Temple here has begun.

The event Many other significant personalities like Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) mentors LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and other leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are expected to attend the event.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 09:16 am

#Ayodhya #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh

