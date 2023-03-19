 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique attacked in Kolkata, 1 held

Mar 19, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Indian Secular Front MLA Nawsad Siddique was attacked in Kolkata while he was addressing a programme, and the accused has been arrested, police said.

Siddique was addressing the protesting state government employees, who have been demanding a hike in dearness allowance (DA), in the Maidan area on Saturday when the incident happened, they said.

As the ISF legislator was ending his speech, a man suddenly got up on the dais and asked him what he has done for minorities. In reply, the MLA said he does not do anything specifically for any community, but soon the man raised his hand and tried to slap him.

He ended up pushing Siddique.